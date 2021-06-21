RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My faith in young generation is unshakable — Aisha Buhari

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Monday said that her faith in younger generation of Nigerian women and youths remained unshakable.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]
Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari] Pulse Nigeria

Mrs Buhari said this at the maiden edition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Conference in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr Ruqayyatu Gurin, the first lady expressed her unalloyed support and commitment to the party.

She expressed hope that the event would achieve the desired objectives in ensuring greater commitment of all members towards unity and progress of APC.

”I believe that the conference will achieve its aims and objectives.

”My faith in young people remain unshaken, I thank you all for your continued support to the Buhari administration.

”I assure you that you have my support,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari promises to implement outcomes of Progressives Youth Conference

NDLEA says it arrests 2,180 traffickers in 5 months

My faith in young generation is unshakable — Aisha Buhari

Court orders FG to pay Bayelsa govt $951m derivative arrears

Young Niger Delta leaders proffer solutions for peace in the region

Buhari greets former IGP Solomon Arase at 65

Customs vows to detain private jets whose owners fail to comply with verification order

JAMB reschedules exam for candidates in delisted CBT centres, asks them to print notification slips

Kwara govt evicts Saraki-owned football club from Ilorin stadium complex