The governor stated this in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

NAN reports that Ikwulono, who died on Wednesday during a brief illness, was sworn-in on Aug. 25, following the resignation of his predecessor.

Ortom described the deceased as a true professional, who had a wonderful working relationship with other members of the State Executive Council within the four months period he served as commissioner.

He stated that Ikwulono’s death was not only shocking and painful but had also created a vacuum that would be very difficult to fill.

The governor said that the late commissioner would be deeply missed by the government and people of the state for his proactive efforts in tackling the health challenges confronting the people, particularly the fight against COVID-19.

He prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased and his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.