Makinde made the pledge while addressing judges and heads of departments of the State High Court in Ibadan.

He urged the judges to carry out their functions without fear or favour and be fair to all.

”You are free to go against us if people that come before you are right and we will obey your judgement.

”We can not be right all the time because we are human beings, but I want fairness for every citizen of Oyo State,” he said.

The governor pledged to be totally transparent in the management of the resources of the state.

On his administration’s plan to establish State Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Makinde said a bill had been prepared to be sent to the State Assembly for passage.

He urged the judiciary to support his government’s efforts to tackle corruption through the establishment of the commission.

Earlier, Justice Muktar Abimbola, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, had implored the governor to strengthen the Judicial Service Commission so as to enable it carry out its functions effectively.

He said the judiciary has absolute confidence in the ability and capacity of the governor to sustain and improve on the enviable reputation that the state judiciary had built for itself over the years.