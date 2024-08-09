ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My administration will continue to support Osun-Osogbo festival – Gov Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke urged stakeholders in the culture and tourism sector to support the festival continually.

Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]
Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke said this at the festival’s grand finale in Osogbo on Friday.

Adeleke said his administration recognised the significance of the grove, being a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) heritage site.

The governor, represented by the state Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Abiodun Ojo, said the state government had done quite a lot to preserve ancient culture and traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, urged stakeholders in the culture and tourism sector to support the festival continually.

NAN reports that the Ataoja of Osogboland, Jimoh Oyetunji, had earlier commended devotees and foreign tourists for paying homage to the Osun River goddess.

Oyetunji also thanked the state government for supporting the festival.

According to the traditional ruler, the 2024 edition of the festival ended a huge success despite the challenges facing the country.

He also commended sponsors of the festival for making the event remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that government officials, traditional rulers, foreign tourists and worshippers from across the country witnessed the festival.

The annual festival, which started on July 29, ended on Friday after the mandatory sacrifice performed by Arugba, (a virgin female girl), to the river goddess.

The Osun-Osogbo festival, whose history dates back many centuries, is usually celebrated in a grove on the outskirts of Osogbo.

It is among the last of the sacred forests that adjoined the edges of most Yoruba cities before extensive urbanisation.

In recognition of its global significance and cultural value, the sacred grove was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the people of Osogboland, the festival represents a traditional cleansing of the town and a cultural reunion of the people with their ancestors and founders of the Osogbo Kingdom.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Alia expresses sadness over fresh 'unprovoked attacks' in Benue

Gov Alia expresses sadness over fresh 'unprovoked attacks' in Benue

NYSC appeals to security agencies, govs for release of missing officials

NYSC appeals to security agencies, govs for release of missing officials

ECOWAS defence chiefs make fresh appeal for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's return

ECOWAS defence chiefs make fresh appeal for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's return

My administration will continue to support Osun-Osogbo festival – Gov Adeleke

My administration will continue to support Osun-Osogbo festival – Gov Adeleke

How Tinubu should have addressed hunger protests  —  CSOs

How Tinubu should have addressed hunger protests  —  CSOs

Shettima lauds MTN for ₦1bn, digital devices donation to FG

Shettima lauds MTN for ₦1bn, digital devices donation to FG

Nigerians praise Abeokuta passport office for efficiency, call for faster collection

Nigerians praise Abeokuta passport office for efficiency, call for faster collection

Ex-lawmaker Wole Diya passes away days before 64th birthday

Ex-lawmaker Wole Diya passes away days before 64th birthday

Over 30 dead in Benue militia clash, more bodies still being recovered

Over 30 dead in Benue militia clash, more bodies still being recovered

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters [NAN]

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs