My administration will continue to support Osun-Osogbo festival – Gov Adeleke

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke said this at the festival’s grand finale in Osogbo on Friday.

Adeleke said his administration recognised the significance of the grove, being a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) heritage site.

The governor, represented by the state Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Abiodun Ojo, said the state government had done quite a lot to preserve ancient culture and traditions.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders in the culture and tourism sector to support the festival continually.

NAN reports that the Ataoja of Osogboland, Jimoh Oyetunji, had earlier commended devotees and foreign tourists for paying homage to the Osun River goddess.

Oyetunji also thanked the state government for supporting the festival.

According to the traditional ruler, the 2024 edition of the festival ended a huge success despite the challenges facing the country.

He also commended sponsors of the festival for making the event remarkable.

NAN reports that government officials, traditional rulers, foreign tourists and worshippers from across the country witnessed the festival.

The annual festival, which started on July 29, ended on Friday after the mandatory sacrifice performed by Arugba, (a virgin female girl), to the river goddess.

The Osun-Osogbo festival, whose history dates back many centuries, is usually celebrated in a grove on the outskirts of Osogbo.

It is among the last of the sacred forests that adjoined the edges of most Yoruba cities before extensive urbanisation.

In recognition of its global significance and cultural value, the sacred grove was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.

