Samwo-Olu made the promise in Ikeja while speaking at the “Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Victory Party” organised by the Independent Campaign Group (ICG), his campaign organisation.

The governor-elect said he would hit the ground running as soon as he is sworn-in on May 29, and promised to fulfill all his electoral promises.

Sanwo-Olu said he was fully prepared for the challenges of governance and that he would give his best to take state to the next level.

The governor-elect said he would proffer solutions to the nagging problem of traffic gridlock and deal with the issue of waste decisively.

He also said his administration would give the education and health sectors as well as the other critical sectors the attention they deserve.

Sanwo-Olu said his government would prioritise the welfare of workers and other residents of the state.

The governor-elect added that his administration would invest massively in infrastructure to make life better for all residents.

Sanwo-Olu said hardwork would be the driving force of his administration and that he would work relentlessly to meet the expectations of the masses.

”By the grace of God, our administration will be driven by hardwork; there is no place for laziness.

”We will work and work to meet the aspirations of our people and make the state better for everyone.

”As we start a new journey on May 29, I appeal to residents to roll up their sleeves and support us to realise the the state of our dream.

”If you are sweeper, it is time to sweep better, if you are sprinter, it is time to run faster, if you are a farmer, it is time to farm better.

”It is time for everybody to work harder and up their game so that together, we can build a better state,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu thanked residents for voting him and Dr Obafemi Hamzat in the last election, promising not to disappoint them.

He also expressed appreciation to those who worked for his electoral victory, particularly members of ICG and all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He expressed gratitude to a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his consistent support for him and the party.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu built the foundation for the giant strides achieved in the state.

He assured party faithful that his administration would not depart from it.

In his speech, Director-General of ICG, Mr Tayo Ayinde, expressed appreciation to those who worked directly and indirectly in the campaign organisation.

He said the commitment of all members of the team was instrumental in the ”emphatic” recorded by Sanwo-Olu in the election.

Ayinde also thanked members of the APC in the state and residents of the state for supporting Sanwo-Olu.

Ayinde said he could vouch for the governor-elect that he would take the state to the next level and urged residents to give his administration the necessary support.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: 72 hours after President Buhari's orders, the trucks haven't left Apapa, Lagos bridges

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of party members in uniformed attires attended the party.

A popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM1), was on the band stand, treating excited party members to some of his rave songs.