The governor made the disclosure while receiving University of Ibadan management team, led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, in his office on Monday.

“From a general paradigm, we have done a lot in improving people of the state by reducing the culture of impunity and dependency,’’ he said.

Ajimobi said that his administration had accomplished its restoration, transformation and repositioning agenda through security and peace.

“We have done entry and exit roads of Oyo State. All these areas we have covered in infrastructure, not only in terms of physical infrastructure, but also in social infrastructure.

“In education, we have been able to establish what we call School Governing Board, which is a participatory educational system, where everybody is participating.

“ I must say UI also contributed by helping us in supervision, monitoring and control, which has helped our quality of education.

“We have introduced health insurance scheme, built many hospitals and refurbished others,’’ he said.

The governor said that his leadership had expressed and demonstrated not only the ability to envision, but courage to implement.

He expressed profound appreciation for the support received from the University of Ibadan in terms of their relationship, which he described as very good.

The governor also appreciated the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve as the governor for eight years.

Olayinka, on his part, congratulated Ajimobi on the successful completion of his two terms as governor, saying it was unprecedented in the history of the state.

He commended the governor for the feats recorded by his administration, lauding him for giving his best to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also received another delegation led by the French Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Jerome Pasquier

Ajimobi, while receiving Pasquier, pledged to advocate the introduction of French language into the school’s curriculum.

He said it was another avenue to build stronger relationship with France.

Pasquier told the governor that Ibadan was very important, and cited two important programmes ongoing in the city.

According to him, there is Institut Francais de Researche en Afrique (IFRA) at the University of Ibadan, and Alliance Francaise, another institution located in the Iyaganku area of the city.

“We are willing to see more people from the state start learning French, considering their programmes in the state and closeness to French-speaking countries,’’ he said.