ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor described the alarm as false, triggered by a group of individuals who misinterpreted a heap of polythene bags as a potential threat.

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]
Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some national dailies had reported an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that exploded at the old JUTH by the Terminus Market.

The governor described the alarm as false, triggered by a group of individuals who misinterpreted a heap of polythene bags as a potential threat. He said the false alarm sent fear and panic among citizens in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutfwang said that security agencies, including the anti-bomb squad from the Police Command in Plateau, responded swiftly, conducted a search operation at the scene and cordoned it off.

“After an exhaustive inspection, no evidence of any explosive device was found,” he said.

The governor urged Plateau citizens to remain vigilant and act as responsible ambassadors of the state, upholding its reputation and rich heritage. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring enduring security across the state, and to work tirelessly to restore peace and stability in the area.

Mutfwang called on the people to channel their efforts in supporting the government’s mission for sustainable peace and prosperity. He encouraged residents, especially those near the terminus market to continue their daily activities without fear.

The governor urged them to promptly report any suspicious occurrences to security personnel for quick action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Gov Otti's govt declares free education in Abia State

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

As tenure ends, Obaseki pardons 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row

As tenure ends, Obaseki pardons 77-year-old man and 15 others on death row

Governor Adeleke to present 2025 budget as State assembly reviews key bills

Governor Adeleke to present 2025 budget as State assembly reviews key bills

US President Biden honours Nigerian professor of medicine

US President Biden honours Nigerian professor of medicine

End of tenure: Obaseki reflects on 8 years of transformative reforms in Edo

End of tenure: Obaseki reflects on 8 years of transformative reforms in Edo

Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

Tinubu told to halt Wike's demolition activities in FCT

Tinubu told to halt Wike's demolition activities in FCT

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Streams of protesters at the three arm zone in Abuja on Tuesday, November 5. [Original]

PHOTOS: FCT erupts in protest as thousands demand Kyari’s exit from NNPCL

FMC Keffi issues 2-week ultimatum for relatives to claim unclaimed corpses

FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum

Federal-Hight-Court-Abuja [Daily Nigerian]

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial