Mutfwang says its 'heap of polythene bags', debunks explosion rumours in Jos

This is contained in a statement by Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some national dailies had reported an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that exploded at the old JUTH by the Terminus Market.

The governor described the alarm as false, triggered by a group of individuals who misinterpreted a heap of polythene bags as a potential threat. He said the false alarm sent fear and panic among citizens in the area.

Mutfwang said that security agencies, including the anti-bomb squad from the Police Command in Plateau, responded swiftly, conducted a search operation at the scene and cordoned it off.

“After an exhaustive inspection, no evidence of any explosive device was found,” he said.

The governor urged Plateau citizens to remain vigilant and act as responsible ambassadors of the state, upholding its reputation and rich heritage. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring enduring security across the state, and to work tirelessly to restore peace and stability in the area.

Mutfwang called on the people to channel their efforts in supporting the government’s mission for sustainable peace and prosperity. He encouraged residents, especially those near the terminus market to continue their daily activities without fear.