Governor Mutfwang sacks heads of tertiary institutions, dissolves governing board

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mutfwang also cancelled all recruitments conducted by the tertiary institutions between October 2022 and early 2023.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State [Premium Times]
This is contained in a statement issued by Samuel Jatau, Secretary to the State (SSG), on Tuesday in Jos.

According to Jatau, the heads of institutions affected include those of Plateau University, Bokkos; Plateau Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi; Colleges of Health Technology, Zawan and Pankshin; and College of Education, Gindri.

"The dissolution and removal is with immediate effect,” he said.

Jatau further disclosed that the governor also approved the dissolution of the Governing Board of Plateau University. He said that the governor, who thanked the heads of the institutions for serving the state in their various capacities, directed them to hand over to the most senior officials in their institutions.

The SSG also said that the governor had cancelled all recruitments conducted by the tertiary institutions between October 2022 and early 2023.

"Consequently, application for an all-inclusive recruitment for all tertiary institutions will be advertised,” the SSG said.

