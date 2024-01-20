ADVERTISEMENT
Mutfwang lauds Tinubu’s respect for judiciary

News Agency Of Nigeria

On security, Mutfwang said that the situation was under control as security agencies and the state government were putting up strong surveillance to fish out the perpetrators of evil.

Mutfwang spoke on Friday in Abuja while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of a meeting with Tinubu.

He said that the judgments were also a reflection of the independence of the judicial arm of government, adding that it had also set precedence.

“In my own case and in several others, I’m sure, we can attest to the fact that Mr President allowed the judiciary to perform its functions as it should, thereby guaranteeing its independence.

“I am here to thank him for exercising that restraint because those who wanted to pervert justice also brought tremendous pressure on him to interfere.

“I must put it that Mr President, in choosing not to interfere, is a credit to his statesmanship; it is a credit to his credentials as a sound democrat.

“This is the only way we can ensure that our institutions mature to the point where they can guarantee not only the survival of democracy but also ensure that institutions survive, develop and outlive individuals,” he said.

“Things are relatively calm at the moment. The security agencies are in pursuit of the perpetrators of these dastardly acts, especially what we experienced during the Christmas period.

“We’re doing our best, together with the federal government and international donor partners, to be able to mitigate the pain of those families who lost their loved ones, and also those who are internally displaced.”

Similarly, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged stakeholders in the state to support his efforts to explore the natural resources that are all over the state.

Sule, whose election was affirmed by the Supreme Court on Friday, said this while speaking with newsmen after meeting with the President.

He called for a realignment of the political dynamics of the state, urging opponents, without any grudge whatsoever, to support his efforts to build the state.

“Nasarawa State is next to Abuja. Nasarawa State is in the North-Central, the only state where oil has been discovered in commercial quantity.

“It is the only state, so far, that is building minerals processing plants. We already have one of the lithium factories almost concluded and, as you know, it is also a state where agriculture is flourishing,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

