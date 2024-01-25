Mutfwang condemns security breach in Mangu, urges vigilance for swift intervention

The governor said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Gyang Bere, on Thursday in Jos. Mutfwang, who decried the escalating security situation that resulted in the recent destruction of lives and property in the locality, condoled with the affected families.

The governor, who advised residents of the affected communities to remain vigilant, however, called on them to promptly report any suspicious movements for swift intervention from the security agencies.

Mutfwang, who also warned that his administration would not tolerate any further breakdown of law and order in any part of the state, called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward the return of absolute peace in the state.

