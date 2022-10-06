RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aboto: Senatorial candidate donates new houses to widows of Sheikh killed by flood

News Agency Of Nigeria

Malam Saliu Mustapha, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Kwara Central, has donated a new 2-bedroom semi-detached apartment to each of the two wives of the late renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdulganiy Aboto Al-Adaby.

Sheikh Aboto.
Sheikh Aboto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sheikh Aboto and two of his aides died in the flooding that ravaged some parts of Kwara on Friday.

NAN recalls that their remains were recovered by the state Fire Service from a river in Ilorin on Saturday.

The death of the cleric threw the Muslim community into mourning with tributes pouring in from different parts of the country.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had described the death of the Islamic scholar as a huge loss to the Muslim ummah and Ilorin as a whole.

On his part, Mustapha, the Turakin Ilorin, described the death of Aboto as one too many.

In a statement he personally signed and released to the media on Sunday, the philanthropist said Sheikh Aboto was a pious cleric who groomed and touched many lives from far and wide.

NAN learnt that the cleric died without a house, leaving the two wives and 17 children in a rented apartment.

He was also reported to have left a N15,000 in his bank account.

According to the statement, in order to ameliorate the agony of the families, Mustapha on Thursday announced a donation of a brand new twin semi-detached 2-bedroom apartment to the two wives and the children left behind by the cleric.

“Apart from this, the two widows are expected to be empowered with capital to enable them to begin businesses to support the families left behind by the late cleric.

“Similarly, the families of the two aides that died in the unfortunate incident with the popular cleric are also to be supported to ameliorate the agonies of losing their loved ones,” the statement said.

The gesture, it was learnt, was communicated to the Khaliful Adabiya, Sheik Mohammed Kamaldeen, who received the news with joy and prayed for the donor over his philanthropic interventions in Ilorin Emirate.

