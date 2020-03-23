News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably learnt that Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, updated the president on governmental activities including latest developments on the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

NAN reports that Mustapha’s update came as Nigeria recorded its first casualty of the Coronavirus disease on Monday.

The former Managing Director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu, aged 67, who returned home after medical treatment in United Kingdom, was reported to have died from Coronavirus disease.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had on Monday confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19 in the country, saying 33 of the cases were mild infections while two patients had been discharged.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had on Match 20 announced closure of all the five International Airports across the country as part of measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Nigeria.