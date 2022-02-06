RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Muslim women from different Islamic Organisations, under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Muslim women, on Saturday converged in the Unity Park, Abuja, to create awareness on the significance of wearing Hijab.

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja
Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

They called on relevant government agencies to protect women wearing Hijab from abuse and other forms of maltreatment and discrimination .

Recommended articles

Mrs Azeeza Jibrin, a member of the Coalition, maintained that the hijab remains the dress of dignity and honour, stressing that wearing the hijab to the Muslim woman is an act of worship.

Jibrin also emphasised that Muslim women should be allowed to practice their faith as long as their religious practice does not in any go to the contrary.

She called on the government and relevant authorities to create more enabling environments for the full enjoyment of the rights to freedom of religion by passing into law the Religious Discrimination Prohibition Prevention Bill 2021.

She encouraged every Muslim woman to shun attacks and harassment and be confident wearing the hijab., saying “Today’s occasion will give us an opportunity to teach and invite the people of other faith to adorn themselves with the hijab and experience a taste of the dress of honour.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach programme is the second in the series of events to mark the 2022 World Hijab Day.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emir of Jama’are is dead

Emir of Jama’are is dead

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Egbin power plant resumes operations as TCN restores 180MW to national grid

Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle pushing people to seek money ritual - LASU ex-VC

Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle pushing people to seek money ritual - LASU ex-VC

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Muslim women hold hijab awareness outreach in Abuja

Imo leads as NCDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

Imo leads as NCDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure

2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure

Lassa fever: NCDC registers 40 deaths, 4 health workers infected in Jan

Lassa fever: NCDC registers 40 deaths, 4 health workers infected in Jan

Segun Oni dumps PDP again after losing party’s governorship ticket in Ekiti

Segun Oni dumps PDP again after losing party’s governorship ticket in Ekiti

Convention: APC UK debunks calling for postponement

Convention: APC UK debunks calling for postponement

Trending

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

ASUU set to begin indefinite strike, says it's tired of fruitless meetings with FG

A cartoon depicting the strike action by ASUU (National Daily)