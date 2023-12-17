Muslim woman donates Christmas gifts to pastors, widows, IDPs in Kaduna

Tijjani, who is an international interfaith specialist highlighted that during Ramadan, Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of the Church, usually shared 50 bags of foodstuffs with many poor Muslims at the Mosque, enabling them to participate fully in the 30 days of the holy month.

She said that her initiative was aimed at supporting over 200 widows, IDPs and orphanages during this Christmas to foster peaceful coexistence, love, and tolerance among people of different faiths.

Tijjani expressed her desire to bring joy and happiness to widows, allowing them to celebrate the season with the same spirit as Christians worldwide.

The donations were made at the Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Gwagwi Villa, Kaduna, emphasising Tijjani’s passion for impacting the lives of underprivileged widows who have faced pain and discrimination.

Tijjani said, “Christmas provides the golden opportunity for Muslims to demonstrate to their Christian neighbours that Islam is a faith of peace, love and tolerance.

“I want to see widows, orphans and elderly persons at yuletide season smiling and enjoying themselves like any other Christian family during a festive season like this.”

Her outstanding kindness has earned her the affectionate title of “Maman mu”, among Christian women, symbolising the positive relationships she has cultivated in promoting unity between Christians and Muslims in the state and the country at large.

“Annually we shared over 50 Christmas trees to pastors across the north and some from the southern part of Nigeria with other Christian friends to promote peace and unity,” Tijjani added.

She explains that during Sallah, many Christians used to send her gifts which she shared with the less privileged.

Tijjani stressed the commonality among people of different faiths, emphasising the shared origin of Adam and Eve as our original biological parents.

She emphasised the need to assist widows and orphans, transcending tribal, cultural, regional, and linguistic differences.

Tijjani reaffirmed her commitment to spreading joy by sharing more wrappers and foodstuffs with other Churches in Kaduna and neighbouring States, contributing to widows’ happiness during the festive season.

Responding to Tijjani’s generosity, Buru expressed satisfaction with her gesture, calling on wealthy individuals to assist the needy during the Christmas season and beyond.

He acknowledged Tijjani’s annual assistance to the Church for the past 10 years, emphasising the importance of Christians studying their scriptures to strengthen good relationships with other faith-based organisations.

Buru, an interfaith specialist and winner of the United Nations World International Interfaith Week and Harmony 2022, encouraged Muslims and Christians to live together in peace and harmony.