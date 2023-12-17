ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Muslim woman donates Christmas gifts to pastors, widows, IDPs in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Her outstanding kindness has earned her the affectionate title of “Maman mu”, among Christian women.

Muslim woman donates Christmas gifts to pastors, widows, IDPs in Kaduna [NAN]
Muslim woman donates Christmas gifts to pastors, widows, IDPs in Kaduna [NAN]

Recommended articles

Tijjani, who is an international interfaith specialist highlighted that during Ramadan, Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of the Church, usually shared 50 bags of foodstuffs with many poor Muslims at the Mosque, enabling them to participate fully in the 30 days of the holy month.

She said that her initiative was aimed at supporting over 200 widows, IDPs and orphanages during this Christmas to foster peaceful coexistence, love, and tolerance among people of different faiths.

Tijjani expressed her desire to bring joy and happiness to widows, allowing them to celebrate the season with the same spirit as Christians worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The donations were made at the Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Gwagwi Villa, Kaduna, emphasising Tijjani’s passion for impacting the lives of underprivileged widows who have faced pain and discrimination.

Tijjani said, “Christmas provides the golden opportunity for Muslims to demonstrate to their Christian neighbours that Islam is a faith of peace, love and tolerance.

“I want to see widows, orphans and elderly persons at yuletide season smiling and enjoying themselves like any other Christian family during a festive season like this.”

Her outstanding kindness has earned her the affectionate title of “Maman mu”, among Christian women, symbolising the positive relationships she has cultivated in promoting unity between Christians and Muslims in the state and the country at large.

“Annually we shared over 50 Christmas trees to pastors across the north and some from the southern part of Nigeria with other Christian friends to promote peace and unity,” Tijjani added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explains that during Sallah, many Christians used to send her gifts which she shared with the less privileged.

Tijjani stressed the commonality among people of different faiths, emphasising the shared origin of Adam and Eve as our original biological parents.

She emphasised the need to assist widows and orphans, transcending tribal, cultural, regional, and linguistic differences.

Tijjani reaffirmed her commitment to spreading joy by sharing more wrappers and foodstuffs with other Churches in Kaduna and neighbouring States, contributing to widows’ happiness during the festive season.

Responding to Tijjani’s generosity, Buru expressed satisfaction with her gesture, calling on wealthy individuals to assist the needy during the Christmas season and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged Tijjani’s annual assistance to the Church for the past 10 years, emphasising the importance of Christians studying their scriptures to strengthen good relationships with other faith-based organisations.

Buru, an interfaith specialist and winner of the United Nations World International Interfaith Week and Harmony 2022, encouraged Muslims and Christians to live together in peace and harmony.

He also urged marketers to consider offering Christmas bonuses, aligning with practices in developed countries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA recovers South Africa-bound 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport

NDLEA recovers South Africa-bound 1.5m Tramadol, Rohypnol pills at Lagos airport

Police arrest suspected rustler, recover 90 livestock in Kaduna

Police arrest suspected rustler, recover 90 livestock in Kaduna

‘Corporate begging’ rises as economy bites harder

‘Corporate begging’ rises as economy bites harder

Tinubu congratulates Uchegbu on election as Cambridge varsity college president

Tinubu congratulates Uchegbu on election as Cambridge varsity college president

Muslim woman donates Christmas gifts to pastors, widows, IDPs in Kaduna

Muslim woman donates Christmas gifts to pastors, widows, IDPs in Kaduna

NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandma for drug trafficking, seizes baron’s mansion

NDLEA arrests 75-year-old grandma for drug trafficking, seizes baron’s mansion

Again, ASUU tackles FG over ₦50bn student loan, says grants better option

Again, ASUU tackles FG over ₦50bn student loan, says grants better option

China, Nigeria can leverage fashion show to boost textile industry, GDP – Envoy

China, Nigeria can leverage fashion show to boost textile industry, GDP – Envoy

Africa creates situations making human trafficking attractive –Author

Africa creates situations making human trafficking attractive –Author

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

As a gesture of support and assistance, each of the freed inmates was presented with ₦10,000 to ease their transportation back to their respective homes [NAN]

FG frees 15 inmates to ease custodial overcrowding in Kastina satelite prison

Court [Dailymail]

UK Court orders P&ID to pay £20 million to Nigeria

A cross secction of the 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups inaugurated by Mamman, Minister of Education in Minna [NAN]

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy