Muslim Scholars Union urges Tinubu’s intervention in Israel-Palestine war

Salman explained that his appeal was informed by his personal convictions and collective yearning for a world where the principles of humanity triumph over discord.

“The historical narrative reveals a painful chapter – the annexation of Palestinian lands by the Zionist-led Israeli government, invoking ancient promises as justification.

“This transgression surpasses religious boundaries, impacting Muslims, Christians, and Jews alike in Palestine, eroding the fundamental principles of coexistence and respect.

“Our call for justice draws inspiration from the timeless wisdom of the Holy Quran, emphasising principles of justice, compassion and the unity of believers.”

He further explained, that “Islam, as we understand it, is a beacon of choice and respect, affirming that the dignity and rights of every individual are intrinsic to our shared humanity."

He lamented that the toll on human lives in Palestine is staggering.

”Innocent lives, including children, women, and the elderly, bear the weight of a conflict that demands immediate global attention.

“Humanitarian corridors stand blocked, hospitals lie in ruins, and essential infrastructure crumble, creating an untenable reality for the people of Palestine.

“Our plea extends beyond religious confines, recognising shared principles of peace, justice and compassion in Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

“This is a call for unity among people of faith, urging them to converge on a resolution that respects the dignity and rights of every individual, irrespective of religious background.

“We implore the Nigerian government and ECOWAS nations to stand against the oppressive Zionist regime.”

He also appealed to the international community to reassess its stance on the conflict.

”The United Nations and influential nations must take decisive action, not only in condemning the atrocities but also in actively working towards a sustainable resolution.

“Global leaders should leverage diplomatic channels to bring all parties to the negotiating table.

“It is essential to emphasise that our plea is not for the dissolution of the State of Israel but for the recognition of Palestine as an independent nation with Jerusalem as its capital.

“We echo the sentiments of those who resist the oppressive regime, understanding their desperation after years of persecution.

“This, according to him, is a plea for justice, empathy, and the restoration of humanity. As individuals, as nations, and as a global community, we cannot afford to remain silent in the face of ongoing human suffering.