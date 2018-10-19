Muslim group condemns Fayemi's new appointments

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

A Muslim group, National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations (NACOMYO), have condemned the appointments made by newly sworn governor of Ekiti State , Kayode Fayemi.

The group expressed their displeasure with the recent three appointments made, alleging lopsidedness from the governor.

In a press briefing on Thursday, October 18, after carrying out a protest to show their dissatisfaction, coordinator of the group, Tajudeen Ahmed, described the new appointments as a grand plan to marginalize the Muslim community in the state.

He said "The Ekiti Muslim community saw the appointments as a calculated attempt to exclude Muslims from the fundamental aspect of decision-making process in Ekiti state."

The group alleged that the 40% Muslim population in the state gave the governor full support during election adding that excluding them in his core principal appointments is a violation of Section 15 of the 1999 constitution (as Amended).

He said, "Rather than projecting 'unity and faith, peace and progress', the recent appointments made by the Government will breed disunity, commotion, and backwardness."

The group called on the Governor to review his appointments and accomodate Muslims in order for justice, peace and unity to prevail in the state.

Recall that barely 24-hours after he was sworn-in, Kayode Fayemi made his first set of appointments into his cabinet.

The governor appointed Abiodun Oyebanji as the Secretary to tbhe state government, Biodun Omoleye as Chief of Staff and Yinka Oyebode as Chief Press Secretary.