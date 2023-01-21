ADVERTISEMENT
Muslim clerics demand legislation against preaching with megaphones

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two Islamic clerics on Saturday called for legislation against the use of megaphones for religious preaching to curb religious friction and environmental hazard.

They said that Nigeria is a multi-religious society and that using a megaphone to preach would amount to insensitivity to others when one faith forces its preachings on others unsolicited.

They said that people should be educated on societal undoing that could cause religious disorder through the use of loud megaphones from worship centres and street preachings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the use of loud megaphones for religious preachings is common in most Nigerian cities with its attendant inter-faith frictions.

It reports that such has become a discomfort to people in their homes. It makes communication difficult such that answering or making phone calls where such noisy preachings are going on becomes unbearable.

The Chief Missioner, Jejewiyyat Muslim Association of Nigeria and Overseas (JMANO), Prof. Abdulkadil Olawale-Paramole, said that the use of a megaphone in religious preaching did not make people heed to one's message.

Olawale-Paramole, also the Founder Forum of Islamic Leaders, Ojo, and the Head of Department (HOD), Peace and Islamic Studies, Lagos State University (LASU), said that a good legislation with appropriate sanction meted to culprits would confer sanity to the abused environment.

“In any civilised environment such as Lagos, there must be precautionary measures towards the welfare of people in general.

“Nigeria is known for its multi-religious activities, so if caution is not taken, there might be danger. The use of megaphone for preachings should be regulated to sanitise the environment.

“There are people that do not want to hear that your message, tailoring it to them through your loud devices is being insensitive to their rights.

“More people of your faith can hear whatever you wish to tell within the four walls of your worship centre.

“Even if you want preach to people that are not of your faith such can be done quietly through publications such as handbills and pamphlets,” he said.

The university lecturer said that the use of such devices for religious teachings had been legislated against by the Saudi authorities.

He called on the Nigerian authorities to emulate the Saudi Arabian state and regulate megaphone for preachings to reduce noise in the environment.

Also speaking on the use of megaphones, the National Amir of the Supreme Council of Islamic Preachers (SCIP), South-West Nigeria, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold, said such crude way of preaching had gone out of fashion.

Akewugbagold described the unwanted sound as noise, saying that faith should be curtailed from distracting the public with their messages.

He said that such was not an effective means of retaining members or getting new converts.

He urged the state to put up stringent measures to reduce its use to the barest level to protect people.

NAN reports that some street preachers have been killed in the northern part of the country by extremists of other faiths.

It also reports that the National Environmental Safety Regulatory Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has secured an environmental protection and regulation act that included noise pollution with sanctions for offenders.

NESREA Director-General, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, had in November said that the body would, by the first quarter of 2023, go after environment defaulters to protect the environment.

