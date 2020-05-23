Mallam Bello Yabo, a Muslim cleric based in Sokoto state has reportedly been arrested for criticising Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai over ban on religious gatherings due to coronavirus enforced-lockdown.

Daily Trust reported that Yabo was arrested around 4 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020, and was transported to Kaduna where he would be charged.

The cleric’s nephew, Abdullahi Abubakar Yabo told the newspaper that some plain-clothed policemen came to Yabo’s residence while they were saying their Asr prayer on Friday.

He said immediately after the prayer, the officers called the cleric aside showing him warrant of arrest issued by a Magistrate court in Kaduna.

He said, “After reading the paper, Malam did not utter a word, he just moved into his house, came back and entered their vehicle.

“It was after they left that he called and notified us about the arrest, that the Attorney General of Kaduna state had written a petition against him over his recent remarks against their Governor.”

He said Yabo called again and told them he would be taken to court after the Sallah break.

In one of his Ramadan lectures, Mallam Yabo was said to have condemned Governor El-Rufa’i and scholars in Kaduna state for the continuous ban on religious gatherings in the state.

According to Daily Trust, the cleric denigrated Islamic scholars in Kaduna and the state governor describing him as a small bird.