Musa Umar Uba, an in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, has regained his freedom two months after he was kidnapped.

Uba, the district head of Daura in Katsina State, was abducted by four gunmen from his home on May 1, 2019.

President Buhari's media aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad) that Uba was rescued by security operatives in Kano on Tuesday, July 2.

"Alhaji Musa Umar (Magajin Garin Daura), the district head of Daura in Katsina State, who was kidnapped in May this year, has been rescued by the security today in Kano," he posted.

The spokesperson of the Katsina state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the monarch's rescue in a brief statement.

"Magajin Garin Daura has been rescued. Congratulations to the entire people of Daura and Katsina state in general," he said.

The monarch, a retired Customs Controller, is married to Hajiya Bilki, Buhari's niece. He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to the president's Aide De Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.