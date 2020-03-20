A former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has lost his wife, Evelyn, to cancer.

Murray-Bruce announced Evelyn's passing in a post on his Twitter handle (@benmurraybruce) on Friday, March 20, 2020.

"Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever," he tweeted.

The two were married for 41 years, a union that produced four children.

Murray-Bruce, 64, is the founder of Silverbird Group, and represented Bayelsa East in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.