MURIC wants Nigeria to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

News Agency Of Nigeria

More than 28,000 people have died and the toll is expected to rise.

The aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Antakya, Turkey [Reuters]
The director of the association, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, also commiserates with the victims.

"We urge the Federal Government and the international community, particularly the UN, to mobilise relief materials for the two countries.

"The southern part of Turkey and Northern Syria were struck by a huge earthquake five days ago. The casualty at present is more than 28,000 and still counting while thousands were injured. The toll is expected to rise.

"MURIC is severely pained by this natural disaster. We are devastated. We stand by the people of both countries in this hour of need," he said.

He said the association shared the agony of both countries resident in Nigeria, as proprietors of many schools, hospitals as well as engaging in humanitarian activities.

"MURIC is deeply worried about the fate of their families back home in both countries at this crucial period.

"It is ironical that a foreign humanitarian group that is offering health and educational services to Nigerians has suffered such a gargantuan calamity. It hurts us to the marrow.

"Yet as Muslims we must accept the earthquake as the will of Allah. It has happened and we must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims.

"We are duty bound to mobilise empathy and kind words capable of generating succour for the victims," he said.

The association also condoled with the Turkey and Syrian Ambassadors to Nigeria as well as their communities for the unfortunate incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

