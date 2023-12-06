ADVERTISEMENT
MURIC urges FG to investigate Army bombing of 120 villagers in Kaduna State

News Agency Of Nigeria

They noted that the incident reflects carelessness and lack of professionalism.

MURIC's Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. [punchng]

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director, MURIC, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Army drones killed 120 innocent villagers at Tudun-Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, December 3. The victims were celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) when the ugly incident occurred.

“Although the Nigerian Army has accepted responsibility for the attack. We strongly condemn the killing of unarmed and innocent villagers. The incident reflects carelessness and lack of professionalism.

“MURIC demands full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this disaster. Those found responsible for the callous murder of these innocent Muslim villagers must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We also demand full compensation for lives lost and properties destroyed in this thoughtless attack. Live is sacred and soldiers should not turn innocent civilians to lawful targets of their killing machines,” he said.

