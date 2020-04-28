The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) group says the strange deaths in Kano is part of a grand plan to reduce the population of Muslims in Nigeria.

Nigeria is almost evenly split between a predominantly Muslim north and a predominantly Christian south.

Kano, the most populous city, north of Nigeria and the second most populous city in the country after Lagos, has been in the news a lot lately for inexplicable deaths as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravages the world.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, have taken turns to reject claims that the mass deaths are COVID-19 fatalities.

In a statement, MURIC Director Ishaq Akintola says the mass deaths may just be part of a grand plot to decimate the population of Muslims in the north of the country.

“More disturbing is the rumour that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the state has locked up its offices and its officials are not responding to distress calls,” Akintola said.

“The only testing centre in Kano which is situated at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital has also been allegedly locked up. So where did NCDC get its figure on Kano? Something is fishy here. We are surprised that testing centres are almost nonexistent in the north.

“Is this a deliberate attempt at debilitating northern population with its attendant impact on Muslim majority population in the country?

“We, therefore, demand an inquiry into circumstances surrounding the alleged closure of NCDC office in Kano State as well as the paucity of testing centres in the whole north.

“Nigerian Muslims are currently enjoying a majority status in the area of demography. We must avoid anything capable of decimating our population.

“We urge Kano citizens to strictly obey rules set by health officials, particularly social distancing, washing hands regularly with soap, using sanitizers and staying at home. You must break the cycle of this killer virus.

“Above all, the government must be vicious to be triumphant. Violators of lockdown rules must be dealt with according to the law while the lockdown on Kano must not be lifted until the rate of death slows down to a reasonable level," he added.

The Ministry of Health had shut down a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Kano after some of the healthcare workers got infected.

President Muhammadu Buhari imposed a 14-day lockdown in Kano on Monday, April 27 in the wake of the mass deaths. “I am gravely concerned about the unfortunate developments in Kano in recent days. Although an in-depth investigation is still on-going, we have decided to deploy additional federal government manpower, material and technical resources to strengthen and support the state government’s efforts, with immediate effect," the president said.

Nigeria has reported 1,337 coronavirus cases,with 255 recoveries and 40 deaths, as of April 27.

Lagos remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Nigeria with over half of the country’s total.

Kano ranks third after Lagos and Abuja, with 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases.