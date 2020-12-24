“We felicitate with our Christian neighbours as they mark 2020 Christmas. We share with them the aura of festivity and wish them a merry Christmas, the group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said in a statement.

“In particular, our greetings go to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria and all Christians in the country.

“We urge the security agencies to ensure adequate protection for places of worship and all law abiding citizens during the Yuletide,” he said.

He also charged Nigerians to be security conscious and to report any suspicious person to the security agencies.

“People inside or around churches and mosques should be on the lookout for strange faces as well as abandoned vehicles, bags and packages.

“Such items should not be touched but reports should be lodged with the authorities with immediate effect,’’ the statement said.

Akintola also urged Nigerians to spend the Christmas period praying for the peace, security and economic stability of the country.

He advised those he described as “non-moderate fellow Muslims’’ who have always criticised MURIC each time it sent messages of love to Christians to reflect on the true teachings of Islam and the essence of humanity.

“MURIC will not be swayed from the path of love for fellowmen and peaceful coexistence, all in an atmosphere of mutual respect,” he said.