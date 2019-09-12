The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) in Lagos on Thursday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s verdict that confirmed his re-election at the polls.

The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, congratulated President Buhari in a statement in Lagos.

Akintola said he dedicated the victory to Buhari’s 'War Against Corruption’.

“We felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a victory well-deserved.

“We dedicate this victory to the War Against Corruption.

“It is a victory for integrity; a victory for level-headedness and a triumph of democracy.

“We congratulate the Nigerian people for voting right. We commend Nigerians for refusing to sell their votes to the highest bidder,” he said.

Akintola also commended the Judiciary and called on the opposition party to accept the judgment of the tribunal in good faith.

“Above all, we salute the Nigerian Judiciary for coming out boldly and loudly to proclaim victory for conscience. We pay tribute to the temple of justice for refusing to engage in trade by barter.

“We appeal to the opposition candidate who lost at the tribunal as well as his party to bury the hatchet and allow the Federal Government to settle down.

“This is the only wisest thing to do at this stage and also in the interest of our great country, Nigeria,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of President Buhari at the Feb. 23, 2019 election.