MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Akintola said Risikat, answered the call of Allah and died on Thursday after a prolonged illness and not related to any infectious disease.

“She was survived by seven children. Her death was not related to any infectious disease.

“Risikat was a devoted Muslim and an exemplary mother. Islam and service to Allah was her main focus while she was alive.

Former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos, Hon. Dr. Abdul-Lateef Abdul-Hakeem

“She was gentle and caring. A mother in a million, she mentored her children along the path of Islam and made several sacrifices to ensure that they succeed in life.

“We urge friends and members of the family to find solace in the tenets of Islam concerning the inevitability of death and source for strength in the depth of faith,’’ he said.

He prayed that Allah in His Infinite Mercy would also make her hereafter a bigger success story by reposing her soul in the highest pedestal of Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“We commend Hakeem for leading by example, particularly for resisting the temptation to draw a mammoth crowd to his mother’s burial thereby exposing innocent people to the ravaging COVID-19,’’ he said.