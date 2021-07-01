MURIC condemns police over non-arrest of attackers of Muslim worshippers in Osun

He said the police explanation on the issue was unacceptable and could fuel misconduct.

Akintola appealed to the police command in the state to do the needful without wasting time for justice to prevail.

“We are getting worried. Law abiding worshippers were attacked right in front of their worship centre in daylight and the police are saying no arrest has been made.

“We are talking about human life here. A whole Baba Adinni of the organisation was killed and the police are telling the world that it has made no arrest.

“We can see that the police have started foot-dragging. Procrastination is the thief of time.

“The culprits are digging in while police are hesitating to move in. Those guns will disappear into thin air in no course of time if the operatives did not act now,” he said.

Akintola added: “Meanwhile, we are still waiting to hear from Afenifere the pan Yoruba cultural group and other vocal groups. Why is everyone still silent days after the attack.”

At least one person was killed, while 14 others were seriously injured when suspected masquerade attacked worshippers in Osun on Sunday, June 27.