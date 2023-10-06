ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MURIC commends Kano Govt for banning sex related textbooks in schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

MURIC chairman noted that the initiative will tame the alarming rise of immorality amongst the youths in the state.

Abba-Yusuf, Governor of Kano State (Credit: Google)
Abba-Yusuf, Governor of Kano State (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

MURIC Chairman in Kano, Hassan Indabawa, in a statement said the move by the government to remove some lewd and pernicious teaching materials from the curriculum of basic schools was commendable. He said the decision of the Kano government, under the leadership of Gov. Abba Yusuf came at the right time.

“Therefore, all parents, educationists, learners and advocates must embrace and support the initiative so as to tame the alarming rise of immorality amongst the youths in the state,” he said.

Indabawa further said that MURIC was one of the front line advocates for the removal of all obscene teaching aids from the nation’s educational system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“MURIC rejoice and commend the government of Kano for doing the needful by prohibiting the use of some selected teaching materials found to contain sexually explicit contents.

“Nigerians are aware that in the last twenty years, classical English literature books and novels such as Macbeth, Merchant of Venice, Things Fall Apart among others, have been removed from our school curricula.

“They have been replaced with sex-related local english literature and other science books containing lewd and pernicious matters to give the unsuspecting young school pupils the wrong impression that self-control is unnecessary.

“As we may equally be aware, one of the negative consequences of this is the sexualisation of primary and secondary school pupils,” he stated.

He added that the prohibition of the use of these offensive text books must be backed by appropriate legislation to provide legal framework for sanctioning any erring school authority for effective implementation of the government’s directive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Office of the Special Advisor on Private and Voluntary Institutions and Kano Educational Resource Department (KERD) must be well-equipped to ensure strict compliance.

“We also call on other state governments to emulate Kano State by reviewing and removing all lewd and pernicious teaching materials from their various basic education curriculum,” he added.

NAN reports that the Kano government on Thursday, said it has banned the use of some textbooks across nursery, primary and secondary schools in the state, due to harmful and sexually explicit contents.

This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Hamisu Ibrahim, the director of planning Research and Statistics office of the Special Adviser on Private and Voluntary Institutions in Kano.

“The Kano state government wishes to notify operators of both private and voluntary schools in the state that the under-listed books are prohibited for instruction use in our Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools due to observed inclusion of inappropriate and sexually explicit content that is harmful to the morale of young students” the government stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

MURIC commends Kano Govt for banning sex related textbooks in schools

MURIC commends Kano Govt for banning sex related textbooks in schools

NSCDC arrests 65year old man for allegedly chaining, starving wife in Yobe

NSCDC arrests 65year old man for allegedly chaining, starving wife in Yobe

FCTA arrest 2 suspected land racketeers for selling plots of land illegally

FCTA arrest 2 suspected land racketeers for selling plots of land illegally

No plans to borrow, we'll use palliative fund for projects - Adeleke

No plans to borrow, we'll use palliative fund for projects - Adeleke

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

FG to review agreement with JOHESU

FG to review agreement with JOHESU

Publish your academic records in 7 days or risk lawsuit, group tells Atiku, Obi

Publish your academic records in 7 days or risk lawsuit, group tells Atiku, Obi

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG