MURIC commends judge for remanding parents who hired thugs to beat up teachers

He said the pronouncement was a boost to the confidence in the judiciary.

“Magistrate Abdulsalaam of the Ado Odo, Ota, (Ogun State) Magistrate Court, recently ordered that the parents be remanded in Abeokuta and Ilaro correctional facilities.

“MURIC salutes the wisdom of this judge. His judicial pronouncement has injected a heavy dose of confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

“He has also sent a strong message to unruly students as well as parents who condone indiscipline that a new sheriff is in town,” he said.

Akintola said that it was shameful that parents nowadays indulged their children and pampered them in spite of their recklessness.

“We see parents questioning disciplinary actions taken by school authorities. Some parents hire people who write examinations for their children and wards.

“We allow our children to dress like comedians, hoodlums and strippers. We look the other way as our daughters go out in nudity.

“We encourage our children to pursue Yahoo business to defraud innocent people, while we revel in the illegal wealth acquired by them,” he said.

While advising everyone to revisit the value system, Akintola added that change must begin with every Nigerian.

According to him, Nigerians must stop putting all the blames on our leaders, police and politicians.