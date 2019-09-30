The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who commended the governor in a statement on Monday, added that it was a bold and daring step.

“It will be recalled that Mallam El-Rufai took his son, Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai, to the Kaduna Capital School on Sept. 23.

“I describe the governor’s move as bold, daring and highly commendable.

“This is good news. It is unheard of in the history of this country that a state governor identifies with the masses by enrolling his biological son or daughter in a public school.

“El-Rufai is an uncommon political leader. MURIC is proud of him,” he said.

He also said that he was particularly interested in what El-Rufai had done because MURIC had long been advocating that public officers should enroll their children in public schools up to tertiary level.

“We are therefore excited that at least one sitting governor has hearkened to our tiding.

“El-Rufai’s action signifies exemplary leadership and good governance. It is also a fulfilment of promise because he promised in 2017 to enroll his son in a public school.

“If we put ethnic, religious and political sentiments aside, we will see that El-Rufai has done what we all thought was impossible in our lifetime.

“It is the hallmark of good governance. Change is definitely here. The mantra of change introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari regime is now a reality,” he said.

Akintola, who highlighted the advantages of the enrolment of children of public office holders in public schools, said it would boost public confidence in the education system.

“It also ensures that leaders become active stakeholders in the affairs of public schools.

“There is no gainsaying that political leaders may not pay proper attention to public schools unless their own children enroll in them.

“This may attract the much needed infrastructural facilities and improved teachers’ welfare to public schools.

“We call on other governors and political leaders to emulate Mallam El-Rufai,” Akintola said.