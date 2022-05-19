RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MURIC blames Christian clerics for blasphemy and mockery of Islam

The Islamic group has faulted Christianity for its continued indulgence of hate sermons against the religion of Muslims.

MURIC's Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. [punchng]
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has blamed the intermittent mockery of Islam on Christian clerics who tolerate varying forms of aversion to Muslims.

The Islamic group stated this on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in a statement signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

In the statement, Akintola claimed institutions condone the continued abhorrence of Islam.

It has come to our notice that the root of blasphemy and its proliferation in this country is the licentious indulgence in and permission of hate sermons by Christian clerics and leaders respectively,” he said.

Our weak institutions also condone both hate sermons and blasphemy. These are disasters waiting to happen unless we take urgent steps to plug the leaking holes.

It is our contention that there will be no blasphemy if there is no hate sermon. We, therefore, invite Christian leaders to caution pastors who are in the habit of preaching hate and deriding Islam.”

Speaking further, Akintola believes people should generally speak with caution owing to how actions and words have consequences.

We must recognize the fact that there is suicide speech, just as there is hate speech. Anybody can love Adolf Hitler. But when someone goes to Israel, climbs a table in the midst of a Jewish crowd and shouts ‘I love Hitler!’ It is doubtful if his family will have anything at all to bury from the bulk of his anatomy,” he concluded.

Akintola’s reaction was an upshot of the criticism that has been directed at Islam following the lynching of Deborah Samuel, who was killed in Sokoto on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after accusations of blasphemy.

