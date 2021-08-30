Murder of Senator Na'Allah's son causes Buhari 'deep sorrow'

Captain Abdulkarim Na'Allah was strangled to death inside his Kaduna home on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The killers of the 36-year-old pilot gained access to his home through the roof, and stole a Lexus SUV vehicle from his parking lot.

President Buhari said in a statement on Monday, August 30, 2021 that Abdulkareem's death is another tragic chapter in Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.

He reassured Nigerians of his commitment to continue to protect their lives and property.

He said, "I'm saddened by the tragic loss of Abdulkareem and other victims of violence and I wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence in order to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice.

"Human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification."

The Federal Government has struggled to contain the wave of violence that has affected many parts of the country, especially over the past couple of years.