The Consumer Choice Award was a special one for the brand not because it is a newly introduced category in this edition but also the fact that the recognition came in within one year of brand’s presence in the Nigerian market. It is the only category with no nominees, whose winner is wholly determined by consumers online votes as their best choice.

Munch It equally emerged third position in the Innovation category, contending against other brands such as Wema & Origin nominated under this group. Also, under the most celebrated award category- Brand of the Year Award, Munch It came up third place, being nominated alongside other big brands such as Airtel and Molfix.

Munch It wins 2019 ADVAN Consumer Choice Award

ADVAN is a reputable and the only body in the nation, founded to advance the interest of the Marketing Industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practice as well as facilitating collaborative partnership with relevant stakeholders. And this edition was held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos Island.

According to Mrs. Bunmi Adeniba, president of ADVAN confirmed it really was a tough task awarding the brand of the year category especially for this edition, because all the brands nominated under this category have performed excellently beyond expectations, however, what needed to be done had to be done and we congratulate recipients of all the award categories.

During the event, Darlington Igabali, Marketing Manager, Munch It, who was clearly elated expressed his excitement having received three awards in barely a year of the brand’s life. He also went further to express utmost appreciation towards the association behind the ADVAN Awards, as it has indeed been true to its purpose of creating value for the nation’s Marketing Communication community.

“It is such a great feeling attracting such recognition and accolades from consumers in just one year of the brand’s presence in the Nigerian marketing landscape, this clearly shows that hard work pays and we are hitting the right spot in the heart of consumers” he stated.

Munch It is a new tasty and crunchy snack that penetrated the Nigerian Market in 2018 with its unique snack offering and has since been making significant marks in the snack category across the nation. It is made of corn and it comes in 2 variants; chicken and cheese flavor.

