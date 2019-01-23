Some road furniture including electric poles and iron-gauze road dividers were destroyed in Awka, Anambra following two road crashes involving four vehicles.

Both accidents occurred on Wednesday morning near Regina Caeli junction in Awka, on the Onitsha bound lane of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The accidents included a lone accident in which a truck lost control and crashed into the drainage knocking down three streetlight poles and the fancy iron gauze on the middle of the dual carriage way.

The other, included two trucks and one hummer bus belonging to a popular long distance transport company.

No fatality was however recorded in the incidents.

Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Police were on hand to evacuate the accidental vehicles and cleared the highway for free traffic.

An officer of the FRSC who craved anonymity said the lone truck accident occurred in the late night while the second one involving three vehicles took place in the morning.

The officer said the early morning rain which made the road wet must have exposed the problems in break system of the vehicles.

An eyewitness, Mr Joe Ndudi said the crash was because one of the trucks was observing the speed breaker at the spot when it was hit from behind.

Ndudi said motorists should be careful when plying on an unfamiliar terrain especially whenever it drizzled.

The vehicles have been evacuated by operatives of the FRSC and Police.

Mr Uchenna Okafor, Commissioner for Transport in Anambra could not be reached for reaction as he did not pick his calls.