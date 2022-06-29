RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Multiple accident claims 3 lives on Lagos/Ibadan expressway – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of three persons in an early Wednesday multiple accident at Mile 12 Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

FRSC (NAN)
FRSC (NAN)

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Recommended articles

Umar noted that the accident which occurred at 3.5a.m, involved an unregistered truck, another marked T 4916 LA and a Nissan Micra car marked BDJ 257 XF.

The sector commander explained that the accident was caused by speeding and dangerous driving on the part of one of the truck drivers.

He added that one of the truck drivers, was trying to negotiate a bend when the other truck which was coming from Ibadan, rammed into it

“Since the crash obstructed the road, the driver of the Micra car ran into it but was able to control his vehicle with little damage on the car,” he said.

He noted that seven people were involved in the accident, including one woman and six men.

Umar said that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the FOS Morgue, Ipara.

“Traffic has been diverted and FRSC personnel are still on ground trying to manage the situation and ensure that the obstruction is moved from the road,” he said.

The FRSC boss warned against ”dangers of excessive speed” especially when visibility is poor.

He advised motorists to drive cautiously, avoid speed and obey traffic rules and regulations.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

Group wants Pam as Tinubu’s running mate for 2023

Group wants Pam as Tinubu’s running mate for 2023

Citizen-focused health care delivery will end medical tourism- FG

Citizen-focused health care delivery will end medical tourism- FG

Multiple accident claims 3 lives on Lagos/Ibadan expressway – FRSC

Multiple accident claims 3 lives on Lagos/Ibadan expressway – FRSC

Army dismisses report of disquiet among troops over poor equipment, welfare

Army dismisses report of disquiet among troops over poor equipment, welfare

2023 election: I-G approves retreat for senior police officers

2023 election: I-G approves retreat for senior police officers

Tinubu 2023: Women group calls for re-establishment of Peoples Bank

Tinubu 2023: Women group calls for re-establishment of Peoples Bank

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil