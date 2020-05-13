Mr Etienne Rocher, TICT’s Managing Director who disclosed the donation in statement in Lagos on Wednesday, said the gesture was in support of federal government’s plan for the vulnerable.

“As a company, we have made the contribution to support the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

“The donation is in line with the company’s policy of effective collaboration as a proactive agent of change that is keen to contribute towards the well-being of Nigerians,” he said.

Rocher urged Nigerians to strictly observe all precautionary measures prescribed by the World Health Organisation and the National Centre for Disease Control.

The managing director said the TICT had taken steps to orientate port users and workers on the need to adhere to guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

He stated that the terminal had made significant investments in infrastructure and equipment to support port development in the country.

“We are committed towards investing in port development in Nigeria, we are poised to take prominent position as a recognized industry player within the African continent.

“The TICT employs no fewer than 625 people, our goal is to make the terminal the most efficient in Nigeria’s economic capital,” he said.

NAN reports that the TICT is a multinational port operating company with its terminal located at the Tin Can Island Port Complex Lagos.