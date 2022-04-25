Multinational Joint Task Force kills scores of ISWAP terrorists

The terrorists were taken out on Saturday, April 23, 2022, while attempting to attack a Fuel Depot in Soudeye district of Borgogorou in Niger Republic.

Niger borders Nigeria and Benin to the south, Burkina Faso and Mali to the west, Algeria and Libya to the north and Chad to the east. Carved out of the present-day Kano in 1991, Jigawa is one of the states in Nigeria that shares a border with the Republic of Niger.

According to reports, the terrorists were stoutly repelled by the Task Force, after more than one hour of heavy gunfire.

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) is a combined multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. It is headquartered in N'Djamena and is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Aircraft from the joint task force carried out precision airstrikes on the fleeing terrorists in their vehicles.

The MNJTF in recent weeks has taken the war to the terrorists, including those hibernating along the fringes of Lake Chad.

The Operation, codenamed 'OPERATION LAKE SANITY', is a joint and combined operation involving the MNJTF troops from Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon and troops from Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK- Nigeria) as well as the Air Task Forces of the MNJTF and OPHK, other security agencies and the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF).

Last week, the MNJTF killed over 100 terrorists and rescued some women abducted by the insurgents.

Among the terrorists killed were 10 top commanders. Some of the commanders include Abubakar Dan Buduma, Abubakar Shuwa, Abu Ali and Abu Jubrilla.