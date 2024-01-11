ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Multichoice DStv to stop Emmanuel TV broadcast amid BBC documentary controversy

Ima Elijah

The documentary features purported former members of SCOAN confessing to instances of molestation and torture allegedly perpetrated by the late prophet.

Prophet TB Joshua
Prophet TB Joshua

Recommended articles

This decision comes on the heels of a controversial documentary aired by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which levied serious allegations against the deceased clergyman.

The controversial three-part documentary produced by the BBC delved into allegations of atrocities and sexual crimes committed by T.B. Joshua against his disciples. The investigative report involved interviews with at least 30 purported former members and workers of SCOAN.

In a message displayed on the screen, Multichoice DStv informed its viewers about the imminent discontinuation, slated to take effect from January 17, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message stated, "Dear viewer, please note that Emmanuel TV will exit on the 17th of January 2024. Thank you for watching."

Notably, Emmanuel TV will not only part ways with Multichoice but will also terminate its services on StarSat and several other pay-TV platforms.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Multichoice DStv to stop Emmanuel TV broadcast amid BBC documentary controversy

Multichoice DStv to stop Emmanuel TV broadcast amid BBC documentary controversy

Bwala declares support for Tinubu days after announcing Atiku’s 2027 ambition

Bwala declares support for Tinubu days after announcing Atiku’s 2027 ambition

INEC ready for re-run polls in Kano — REC

INEC ready for re-run polls in Kano — REC

Obaseki commences construction of 9.7km Uwelu spare parts market road in Edo

Obaseki commences construction of 9.7km Uwelu spare parts market road in Edo

Labour Party vows to play active role in electoral reforms ahead of 2027 poll

Labour Party vows to play active role in electoral reforms ahead of 2027 poll

FG completes 63km Port Harcourt-Aba railway project

FG completes 63km Port Harcourt-Aba railway project

Fubara, others mourn as 20 die in boat mishap in Rivers

Fubara, others mourn as 20 die in boat mishap in Rivers

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race

EFCC quizzes 8 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt

EFCC quizzes 8 suspected oil thieves in Port Harcourt

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly