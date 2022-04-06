MTN Foundation offers scholarships to 360 undergraduates in 11 states

The Director of the Foundation, Mr Dennis Okoro, announced the scholarships at an award ceremony organised by the foundation for the incoming scholars for year 2022 in Owerri on Wednesday.

Okoro, who stated that each of the beneficiaries would receive a total of N200,000, disclosed that the foundation had invested N3 billion on 4,212 beneficiaries of its scholarships between 2011 and 2022.

He said that the scholarships were aimed at encouraging academic excellence and providing opportunities for constant self improvement as well as access to entrepreneurial funding initiatives.

While saying that the awardees, drawn from tertiary institutions across the country, were picked on merit, Okoro called on well meaning Nigerians to partner the foundation for youth empowerment and development.

“As part of our social investment mandate, the MTN Foundation grants scholarships to eligible high performing students studying full-time science and technology-related courses as well as blind students studying any discipline in public tertiary institutions.

“The awardees have all merited it, having successfully competed with about 50,000 other applicants. So we are here to bring them in and to induct those who have graduated, passing through the scheme,” he said.

Mr Innocent Entonu, the Foundation’s General Manager for Sales and Promotions, South-East and South-South, said that the scholarships would provide financial support to the awardees.

He said that it would motivate them to continue aspiring to acquire the best of education for a secure future, both for themselves and the country at large.

Also, Imo Gov. Hope Uzodinma thanked the foundation for organising the event in the state and for giving back to society.

Uzodimma, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youths, Mr Eric Uwakwe, expressed readiness to partner the foundation for the welfare of youths in the state and the country at large.

One of the awardees, a blind 300 level Law student of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, Mr Obinna Onyeishi, was full of gratitude to the foundation and pledged not to be inhibited by visual impairment.