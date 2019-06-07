The wife of the governor made the call on Thursday when she visited some members of the Assembly after their inauguration by Gov. Kayode Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti.

She urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorate and fulfill the promises made by the party during the electioneering.

Mrs Fayemi, who visited the homes of some of the lawmakers after the inauguration, to join in the celebration, said she was convinced that the lawmakers were well prepared for the task ahead, judging by their pedigrees and track records in previous assignments.

She also re-echoed Gov. Fayemi’s position that the presence of female members in the 26-member House, was an improvement in the previous Assembly, which had just one female member.

She lauded the APC party leadership for fielding female candidates and supporting them to win election into the House.

Fayemi urged the female members to dare to stand out in terms of brilliance and dedication to duty.

Places she visited were the houses of the Speaker of the House, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, and the four female members homes namely, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, Teju Okuyiga, Bunmi Adelugba and Kemi Balogun.