The First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs. Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has denied that she ordered police officers to shoot at students of the Federal University of Oye (FUOYE) on Monday, September 9, 2019.

The students who were protesting the non-provision of electricity to their part of town and the school, reportedly stood in the way of the convoy of Mrs. Fayemi who was in Oye for her empowerment and advocacy program.

Various reports suggest that there were casualties and fatalities after the police intervened, but the police and Mrs. Fayemi have debunked accounts that they escalated the fracas or had any hand in the melee that ensued.

Mrs. Fayemi's story

In a statement sent to Pulse. Mrs Fayemi said: “Yesterday, September 10th 2019, there was a crisis at Oye town in Oye Local Government, Ekiti State, while I was on an empowerment and advocacy tour to engage with women across the State. The tour commenced on Monday September 9th, with visits to two local governments which were hugely successful and peaceful.

On September 10th, we were billed to visit three local governments – Moba, Ilejemeje and Oye. The first two stops were just like the ones before – peaceful with no incident. While we were at Ilejemeje, we received a call from our advance security team that students of the Federal University of Oye (FUOYE) were protesting a lack of electricity in Oye town. We were told that more information would be provided on the situation. Shortly after we received word that the students had dispersed and the coast was clear for my visit.

When my convoy got to the Oye-Isan junction, we were met by a convoy of excited Okada riders who led us into Oye town. We made a stop at the primary healthcare center along the road for me to present delivery kits to pregnant women. There was no sign of any trouble. We proceeded to the venue of my town hall meeting at the civic center with women in Oye Local Government.

The atmosphere was very peaceful, the women were singing and dancing and there was nothing to indicate that anything was amiss. I stopped at the tent erected for the mobile health clinic in front of the civic center to greet the elderly patients who were being attended to, and I also went to greet the beneficiaries of the Food Bank for the elderly project (Ounje Arugbo), who were assembled under another tent. I then proceeded into the hall for the program.

Half-way through our event, there was a disturbance outside. The FUOYE students (and possibly infiltrated by local thugs) had re-grouped and were trying to get into the venue. The security officers prevented this from happening. We finished our program, and by the time we got outside, we found that vehicles from my convoy and those of my guests that were parked outside the venue had been vandalised. As we were driving out of Oye town, we encountered at least two road blocks that the students had mounted to prevent the movement of vehicles. I could see students/thugs throwing stones and large sticks at us as we drove by.

However, the casualties that were recorded did not take place while I was there. There are eye-witnesses, photographs and video footage to confirm this.

There are reports circulating that the crisis occurred because I refused to address the protesting students. This is totally false. I did not encounter any group of students when I got to Oye town. They had dispersed before my arrival, and when they regrouped I was inside the venue. It is possible, as I stated earlier, that the group that came to the venue trying to gain access with sticks and stones in hand might have included local hoodlums, but there was no way of telling the difference.

I am scandalized and shocked beyond words to hear that I instructed security officers to shoot at students.

Yesterday morning, as I was driving past my office in Ado-Ekiti, a group of women were gathered there to protest. They are members of a Female Sweepers Association, who were protesting a cut in their monthly salary by the previous administration.

They wanted me to help them. They were very polite and pleasant. I listened to them and promised to pass on their message to the appropriate authorities. These two protests happened on the same day.

If I had met a group of protesting students, as a social justice activist myself, I would have listened to their complaints and addressed them. I firmly believe in citizens’ rights to protest on issues of concern.

I am deeply saddened that at least one fatality has been recorded. As a mother my heart bleeds. All these students are my children, and no mother prays to weep over their offspring.

I extend my sincere condolences to the family concerned, and I wish those who are still receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

The Obirinkete Tour has been suspended pending a review of what transpired yesterday. I thank friends and all members of the public who have expressed concern over this. God bless you all.

Ekiti police denies involvement in deaths and injuries

The Ekiti State police command “debunked the story making rounds on social media that the police shot at protesting students of Federal University Oye Ekiti State".

According to DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, spokesperson for the police command in Ekiti, “the students of Federal University Oye/Ikole Campus led by their student Union Government simultaneously embarked on a protest against the total blackout in both campuses.

“The protesting students took to the Federal Highway, away from the perimeter wall of the University and blocked the Oye-Ikole-Lokoja Federal Roads, thereby causing the breach of peace and gridlock to motorists plying that route.

“The protesting students also invaded the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in Oye Ekiti.

“It took the quick intervention of policemen deployed to the scene to prevent further damage of the office complex.

“The police officers at the scene pacified the protesting students, removed the blockade and dispersed the protesting students peacefully.

“However, the protesting students turned around in their numbers and took their plight to Her Excellency, Erule Bisi Fayemi, The Wife of the Executive Governor of Ekiti State who was at an empowerment program.

“The protesting students suddenly became unruly, hostile and took laws into their hands and also vandalized the motorcade of her Excellency.

“The protesting students did not stop at that, they also assaulted the policemen who were at the scene to maintain law and order and damaged police vehicles found at the scene.

“Investigation is ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book. Further statement will be issued in due cause”.

Pulse will be monitoring this story and will file updates accordingly.