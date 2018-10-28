Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Mrs Buhari unveils Future Assured news magazine

Mrs Buhari unveils Future Assured news magazine

The magazine was unveiled during an award night dinner organized to mark the third year anniversary of her NGO, the Future Assured, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria first lady Aisha Buhari play Mrs Buhari unveils Future Assured news magazine (thebossnewspapers)

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Saturday presented to the public a news magazine to showcase the activities of her Future Assured Programme.

The magazine was unveiled during an award night dinner organized to mark the third year anniversary of her NGO, the Future Assured, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The theme of the event was tagged: “3 Years of service to Humanity”.

Awards were also be presented to deserving Nigerians who contributed to better the society.

The Senior Special Assistant (Administration) in the office of the wife of the President, Dr Hajo Sani, said the aimed of the magazine was showcase activities of Future Assured Programme in the last three

Sani said the Future Assured programme was born out of Mrs Buhari’s passion to improve the health and physical wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

She said that the Future Assured and the Aisha Buhari Foundation had over the years champion the course of the helpless and voiceless Nigerians.

According to Sani, the wife of the President also presented awards to few Nigerians who contributed to the success of the Project.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari Foundation builds 70-Bed Capacity, Maternity Clinic in Yola

She said the wife of the President also encouraged Nigerians to stand against all forms of abuse.

In his remark, the National Coordinator of Future Assured Programme, Dr Mohammed Kamal, said the NGO had impacted on the lives of women and children through partnership with other development partners.

Kamal expressed special gratitude to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other partners for ensuring improved medical services to less privileged Nigerians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Nigeria, too big and diverse to blindly sign agreements without...bullet
3 Army says missing Major-General Alkali was killed by protesting...bullet

Related Articles

Women urge Nigeria to revamp 'prehistoric' politics
Woman who leads kidnap and murder gang has been arrested
Aisha Buhari restates commitment to serving humanity
EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank
Aisha Buhari Foundation builds 70-Bed Capacity, Maternity Clinic in Yola
Pulse Blogger Politicking women in politics come short
Aisha Buhari Uwargidan shugaba Buhari ta taya mata biyu murna na samun tikitin tsayawa takarar sanata karkashin APC a jihar Adamawa
Atiku 5 Ways Ex Vice President attacked Buhari
Aisha Buhari This is why First Lady publicly attacked APC

Local

I will continue to support women, children in Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
2019 Hajj: NAHCON directs state pilgrims’ boards to commence online registration
Military parades 3 suspects involved in Plateau killings
Kaduna Crisis: Govt. relaxes curfew
Speaker Yakubu Dogara
2019 elections: Shun thuggery, Dogara tells youth
X
Advertisement