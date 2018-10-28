Mrs Buhari unveils Future Assured news magazine

news

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Saturday presented to the public a news magazine to showcase the activities of her Future Assured Programme.

The magazine was unveiled during an award night dinner organized to mark the third year anniversary of her NGO, the Future Assured, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The theme of the event was tagged: “3 Years of service to Humanity”.

Awards were also be presented to deserving Nigerians who contributed to better the society.

The Senior Special Assistant (Administration) in the office of the wife of the President, Dr Hajo Sani, said the aimed of the magazine was showcase activities of Future Assured Programme in the last three

Sani said the Future Assured programme was born out of Mrs Buhari’s passion to improve the health and physical wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

She said that the Future Assured and the Aisha Buhari Foundation had over the years champion the course of the helpless and voiceless Nigerians.

According to Sani, the wife of the President also presented awards to few Nigerians who contributed to the success of the Project.

She said the wife of the President also encouraged Nigerians to stand against all forms of abuse.

In his remark, the National Coordinator of Future Assured Programme, Dr Mohammed Kamal, said the NGO had impacted on the lives of women and children through partnership with other development partners.

Kamal expressed special gratitude to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other partners for ensuring improved medical services to less privileged Nigerians.