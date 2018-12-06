Mrs Buhari to inaugurate `Free to Shine Campaign Nigeria’ Dec. 7

news

Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President, with support from the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), would inaugurate a National Advocacy Campaign and Action Plan of Free to Shine Campaign Nigeria towards ending childhood AIDS in Nigeria by 2030.

Ms Kori Habib, the Media and Communication Specialist, UNFPA Nigeria, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the campaign would be inaugurated on Dec. 7.

Habib said the ‘Free to Shine’ was initially launched at the 20th ordinary session of the general assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), which took place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She added that African First Ladies met under the theme ‘Transforming Africa through prioritising children, adolescents and mothers in the fight against HIV.

“During the event, First ladies launched ‘Free to Shine’ campaign that aims to help end childhood AIDS in Africa by 2030 while keeping mothers healthy.

“The event was held with the objective of complementing ongoing efforts towards the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV and syphilis on the African continent,’’ she said.

Habib said the campaign would unite people and organisations at local and global levels to advance healthcare delivery that would contribute to ending childhood AIDS.