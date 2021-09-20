I often give them hell. I often raise hell when I don't have power supply for extended periods.

I'm always harassing them to fix recurring electricity mishaps and outages in my neighborhood through text messages, emails and even Twitter.

I wouldn't let them rest; or like my village people would say, "I wouldn't let them drink water and drop cup."

Before President Buhari banned Twitter in Nigeria, I was always inside Eko DisCo's Direct Message (DM) feature to complain about practically everything.

And when they surpassed my expectations by providing regular electricity and better voltage, I was always the first to acknowledge that rare feat with a tweet or two, which they would then acknowledge with hearty replies.

We have a love-hate relationship. Eko DisCo and I.

Over time, my relationship with the chaps at Eko DisCo has become a cordial, friendly one.

Last week though, more than five employees of Eko DisCo returned the 'harrying' favour.

They wanted me to put the word out there that their Customer Care boss at the Mushin district of the company, Khadijah Buhari, is a wicked, difficult woman.

I have been bombarded with a barrage of phone calls and text messages from various Eko DisCo employees on why I should write this piece to call out Mrs. Buhari and make her fix up.

And you've got to agree that I owe them one.

Of course, they have all begged that I leave out their names from this piece so that what happened in 1978 doesn't repeat itself.

I have been told that Mrs. Buhari's official designation is Ag. District Supervisor, Mushin District, Orile & Adelabu of Eko Electricity Distribution plc.

She also oversees the Customer care department, my friends say.

"I want her to be removed totally from Mushin business unit. Thank you so much," one staff blurted over the phone last Tuesday.

Another employee of the company said: "Madam Buhari is wicked. She is very covetous. She is very selfish. She is a bully. She is saucy. She is a backbiter.

"She is always plotting evil against her peers, colleagues."

Yet another staff told me: "Whenever Eko Electricity distribution plc of Mushin Business Unit celebrates customer care week every first week of October, she acquires all the souvenirs, drinks and cakes that belong to customers and other staff all to herself, her children and extended family.

"She cheats us a lot. All members of staff hate her. She is planning for my downfall and my demotion at work.

"She goes about meeting the top management in head office to spoil my reputation and goodwill and prestige. And those people believe her."

I have held off on writing this piece until this morning because I wanted Madam Buhari of Eko DisCo to defend herself.

But she hasn't been picking my calls or returning them. I guess she's very busy being bossy and grating.

In which case she has left me with no choice.

I am however of the view that she will revert as soon as this piece reaches her one way or the other. And whenever she does, I'll publish her own side of the story in this column.

However, as a matter of urgent public concern; and because this company provides electricity that keeps most homes and businesses happy, you want employees and members of staff at this organisation to be happy showing up at work--to look forward to the next work day or work week.

I want to be able to buzz my people at Eko DisCo and listen to them address my complaints/concerns with some zeal and responsibility. Right now, they all sound grumpy and disinterested.

And I want Mrs. Buhari to turn a new leaf or be kicked out if she continues being a pain in the neck for my friends and I.

__