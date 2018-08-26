Mrs. Akeredolu distributes 400 laptops to girls in Ondo State

news

The Ondo State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has distributed 400 Microsoft laptop computers to some girls on two weeks ICT and solar technology training in the state.

Mrs Akeredolu made this known in Akure at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Summer Boot Camp 4 Girls Naija.

She said she had never been more hopeful of a better Nigeria than this moment, seeing 400 girls ready to “change our story and make us more visible on the world map.”

She said although the two weeks rigorous training in ICT, solar technology and life-enhancing skills was over, the girls had many years of impacting the world and making it a better place.

The governor’s wife said: “the baton has been placed in your hands; your race now begins.

“I must warn you that there will be challenging times, but you should know that this boot camp has equipped you with all that you need to overcome them all.

“Girls, to rise up to the task ahead, you must put all you have learned here to practice; mentor many more girl children and build a formidable network of change agent.”

Mrs Akeredolu commended those who contributed in one way or the other to the success of the 2018 Summer Boot Camp 4 Girls Naija.

She described the contributors as great giants upon whose shoulders the girls would stand to see further and create lasting development in Nigeria and the world at large.

“You have given a head start to the girl child and indeed the marginalised of the society and pitched their tents in the court of great visionaries,” she noted.

She called on Nigerian to endeavor to help children in various communities without waiting for government support.

The Representative of Microsoft Nigeria, Mr Olusola Amosan, commended the First Lady for the initiative, saying it would enable the girls to prepare themselves for a better tomorrow.

Amosan said the two weeks training had exposed the girls to many applications in computer, which they could use to better their lots in a legitimate manner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was the second edition since Mrs Akeredolu assumed office of the first lady of Ondo state.