Mrs Ajimobi pledges to take AIDS response to higher level

Mrs Florence Ajimobi, Wife of Oyo State Governor, says Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA) is set to take AIDS response to a higher level in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Mrs Ajimobi spoke at the 2018 World’s AIDS Day organised by OYSACA.

The event which featured religious services, HIV test, youth festival, debate and sensitization road show was themed ‘Know Your Status’.

NAN reports that the HIV/AIDS road show, which commenced from OYSACA office through the state secretariat and popular Mokola roundabout, ended up with a concert at Lekan Salami Sports Complex.

Ajimobi, who is also OYSACA Chairperson, said the agency had evolved several efforts towards a drastic reduction in the prevalence of HIV epidemics in the state.

“This commemoration is aimed at sensitizing the people on the importance of HIV counseling and testing for early detection as well as treatment.

“It is also aimed at sensitizing people on access to health care, adherence to drugs and other important issues with a projection of bringing an end to HIV as a public health threat in the world,” she said.

She enjoined the people to check their HIV status at every available opportunity towards bringing HIV epidemic to zero level.

Dr Olukayode Ogunkunle, OYSACA Project Manager, said it was very important for Nigerians to know their status so that those positive would have early access to treatment.

“It is important for all to know their status if HIV must be fought to a zero level,” he said.

Dr Olubunmi Ayinde of the State Ministry of Health, said knowing one’s status was the beginning of an end to HIV epidemics.

She enjoined the people to visit the 21 treatment centres across the state, saying the centres combined test and counselling on HIV.

Dr Olufemi Babalola, National AIDS Impact Indicator Survey (NAIIS) official, said the theme of the event was apt and timely.

“I like to commend the effort of Oyo State Government on its efforts at ensuring smooth and effective response to the epidemic,” he said.

Mr Bako Chukwudi of Society for Family Health (SFH), said the organisation would on Thursday inaugurate a one-stop shop to cater for the fight against HIV project.

NAN reports that partner representatives at the event pledged support for OYSACA on its fight against HIV and enjoined the people to check their HIV status