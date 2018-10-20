Motorists commend FG over rehabilitation of roads in Ile-Ife

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Mr Wale Bamidele, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Ile-Ife Branch, Ibadan Bus Unit, has commended the Federal Government for rehabilitating roads in Ife kingdom.

Bamidele gave the commendation on Saturday in Ie-Ife during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He regretted that the bad roads were responsible for frequently breakdown of their vehicles, which made them regular visitors to mechanics and panel beaters.

The NURTW official was hopeful that the rehabilitation would cover all damaged parts of the roads, especially Mayfair-Lagere, Sabo, Aladanla, Opa among others in the ancient town.

He pleaded for strict supervision of the construction firm carrying the repairs to ensure quality work and timely completion.

A staff of the company in charge of the construction, Mr Samson Adelere, said that the rehabilitation of the roads was approved by the top leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC), led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

Adelere added that the road rehabilitation was part of the agreement reached between top leaders of APC and the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sen. Iyiola Omisore.

He disclosed that the agreement was signed ahead of a rerun governorship election, slated for Thursday, Sept 27, 2018, so as to support the APC candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.