Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

The House at plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, directed the mover of the motion, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, from Delta State to “follow proper procedure.”

The House of Representatives, at the plenary last week, resolved to file a motion for overriding President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to assent to Clause 84(8) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which provides for Statutory Delegates.

Recall, the House of Representatives at the plenary last week resolved to file a motion for overriding President Buhari for failing to assent to Clause 84(8) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which provides for Statutory Delegates.

This move, came on the heels of mass failure of majority of lawmakers currently serving in the Senate and House of Representatives to secure their return tickets at the political parties primaries held last month.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, had on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, called on members willing to move a motion for the chamber to override Buhari’s veto to do so anytime from Thursday, June 16.

Two members of the Peoples Democratic Party – the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, and Ben Igbakpa – who failed to get tickets to seek reelection at the recently concluded primary, had protested on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

Okechukwu had backed Gbajabiamila on the comments made by the Speaker earlier on Tuesday, faulting the way political parties conducted primaries leading to the failure of members of the National Assembly to get tickets of their respective parties to seek reelection in the 2023 general election.