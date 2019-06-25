A woman, Abebi Ayinla, and her son were on Tuesday docked at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a mobile phone worth N500, 000.

Ayinla, 49 and her son, Olamide, 26, whose addresses are not given, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kingsley Jackson, told the court that the duo committed the offences on April 22 at about 11.00 p.m. at Iga-Idunganran Street on Lagos Island.

He said that the defendants stole a Samsung Galaxy S8 phone, valued at N500, 000, belonging to one Ajasa Olasheni.

“The complainant forgot the phone at a restaurant where the woman, Abebi, sells food. The son, Olamide, took the phone and converted it to his own use,” Jackson said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The Magistrate, Miss M. F. Onamusi, granted mother and son bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 25 for mention.