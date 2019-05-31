For our first episode, we reached out to Bankole Oluwafemi, the Editor-In-Chief of Tech Cabal and co-founder of Big Cabal Media. Once he stepped into the studio, you instantly notice how reserved he is and how articulate he is when he is sharing his ideas.

Describing himself as ‘your average boring person', he still gets pulled aside at the airport to get searched for drugs. Why? His hair fits into society’s description of bad and extremely dangerous.

Talking with Bankole, he shares the story behind his locs and the reactions many may have had towards his hair.

On some days, he is referred to as Basketmouth’s brother or catcalled by random people saying “Rasta! Rasta! Rasta!”. As a young entrepreneur, he has had issues with the corporate sectors because of his hair.

Owning his narrative, Bankole is #MORETHANINKANDLOCS as he says “I am other things that have nothing to do with my hair, and I’ll appreciate it if people would just act accordingly.”

